Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target Increased to C$78.00 by Analysts at Evercore

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price raised by Evercore from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Desjardins set a C$73.00 target price on Sun Life Financial and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$74.46.

Shares of SLF stock opened at C$68.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$40.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$67.98 and its 200-day moving average price is C$67.20. Sun Life Financial has a 12 month low of C$60.01 and a 12 month high of C$70.82. The company has a current ratio of 56.90, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.83.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported C$1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.58 by C$0.01. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company had revenue of C$2.44 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 6.7043902 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 49.76%.

In related news, Director Kevin Strain sold 15,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.69, for a total transaction of C$1,114,000.40. In related news, Director Kevin Strain sold 15,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.69, for a total transaction of C$1,114,000.40. Also, Senior Officer Jacques Jr. Goulet sold 124,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.07, for a total value of C$8,732,956.17. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

