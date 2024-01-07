Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Superior Drilling Products Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE SDPI opened at $0.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.73 million, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.92. Superior Drilling Products has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $2.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Superior Drilling Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in Superior Drilling Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Superior Drilling Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Superior Drilling Products by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 403,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 13,636 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Superior Drilling Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 14.82% of the company’s stock.

About Superior Drilling Products

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

