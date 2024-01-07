Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Purchased by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 78,551.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 41,722,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,166,206,000 after buying an additional 41,669,021 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,685,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,911,046,000 after buying an additional 186,800 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Synopsys by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,197,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,698,457,000 after acquiring an additional 836,667 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Synopsys by 4.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,636,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,177,068,000 after purchasing an additional 246,007 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,245,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,250,869,000 after purchasing an additional 52,624 shares in the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total value of $3,615,203.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,370,264.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total value of $3,615,203.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,370,264.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total transaction of $1,269,499.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,555,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,428 shares of company stock worth $11,100,608. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNPS. HSBC started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $551.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $485.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.60.

View Our Latest Report on Synopsys

Synopsys Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $484.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $312.27 and a twelve month high of $573.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $525.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $477.31.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.