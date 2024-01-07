Syntec Optics (NASDAQ:OPTX) Shares Down 1.1%

Shares of Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTX – Get Free Report) traded down 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.55 and last traded at $4.85. 3,712 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 4,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.

Syntec Optics Trading Down 1.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.51.

Syntec Optics Company Profile

Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc manufactures and supplies integrated optics for biomedical, defense and military, consumer, and other applications. It offers camera modules; tool design, design for manufacturing, optical and opto-mechanical design, and moldflow analysis; SPDT optics, such as freedom optics, microlens arrays, spheres and aspheres, diffractives, SPDT materials, and optical tooling; replicative molding, that includes polymer and glass molding, and molded production materials; thin film coating and coating curve materials; and precision machining and precision machining materials.

