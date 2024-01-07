TC Energy (TSE:TRP) PT Set at C$54.00 by ATB Capital

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) received a C$54.00 price objective from equities researchers at ATB Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on TC Energy from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on TC Energy from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$54.44.

TRP stock opened at C$53.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$55.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -381.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.59, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.86. TC Energy has a 52-week low of C$43.70 and a 52-week high of C$58.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$51.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$49.86.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.23 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 0.11% and a net margin of 0.07%. Research analysts expect that TC Energy will post 4.1607717 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TC Energy news, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.35, for a total transaction of C$94,997.50. In other news, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.35, for a total value of C$94,997.50. Also, Director Troy Tally sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.11, for a total transaction of C$34,299.99. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,690 shares of company stock worth $179,330. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

