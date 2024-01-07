TD Cowen Begins Coverage on TPG (NASDAQ:TPG)

TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

TPG has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TPG from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America dropped their target price on TPG from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on TPG from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of TPG in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TPG from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.65.

TPG opened at $39.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of -360.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. TPG has a 12-month low of $24.74 and a 12-month high of $44.46.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.21. TPG had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $321.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.03 million. As a group, research analysts expect that TPG will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. This is a boost from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. TPG’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,745.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPG. UBS Group AG raised its stake in TPG by 0.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in TPG by 1.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in TPG by 2.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in TPG by 1.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in TPG by 7.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 12.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. It offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

