Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.11

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.11 and traded as high as $7.17. Telecom Argentina shares last traded at $6.94, with a volume of 97,409 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TEO shares. Scotiabank downgraded Telecom Argentina from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $5.70 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded Telecom Argentina from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Telecom Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Telecom Argentina Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.11.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.89 million. Telecom Argentina had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 0.44%. On average, research analysts expect that Telecom Argentina S.A. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina in the 1st quarter valued at about $520,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Telecom Argentina by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 38,943 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,507,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Telecom Argentina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Telecom Argentina by 225.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 351,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 243,570 shares during the period.

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. The company offers mobile telecommunications services, including voice communications, high-speed mobile Internet content and applications download, online streaming, and other services; and sells mobile communication devices, such as handsets, Modems MiFi and wingles, and smart watches.

