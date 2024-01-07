Telemus Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Telemus Capital LLC reduced its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,457 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 779 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 4,075 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,652 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $495.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Monday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $540.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $493.67.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $491.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.97 billion, a PE ratio of 62.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $286.58 and a 1 year high of $516.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $458.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $409.21.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 44.81%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CFO Meghan Frank sold 1,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $776,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,190,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lululemon Athletica news, CFO Meghan Frank sold 1,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $776,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,190,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $352,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,658 shares of company stock valued at $21,183,956 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Further Reading

