Telemus Capital LLC Has $377,000 Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Telemus Capital LLC lowered its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,059,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,112,515,000 after purchasing an additional 578,699 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in MetLife by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 54,069,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,132,802,000 after acquiring an additional 486,544 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in MetLife by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,540,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,595,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,271 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in MetLife by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,584,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,383,000 after acquiring an additional 418,477 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in MetLife by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,466,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,585,000 after acquiring an additional 436,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

MET opened at $68.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.05. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $73.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $15.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.47%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.58.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

