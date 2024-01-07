Telemus Capital LLC Lowers Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Telemus Capital LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 26.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,073 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 226.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $69.20 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $101.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.60.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

