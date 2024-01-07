Telemus Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter valued at about $607,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 217,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 447,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,727,000 after acquiring an additional 34,051 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 192.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 250,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total value of $49,597,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,738,569.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,847 shares in the company, valued at $6,658,061. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 250,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total transaction of $49,597,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,738,569.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 556,781 shares of company stock valued at $105,583,187. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snowflake Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE SNOW opened at $189.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.60. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.27 and a 12-month high of $202.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.57 and a beta of 0.97.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $194.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $201.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.28.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Snowflake

Snowflake Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

