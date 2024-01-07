Telemus Capital LLC Sells 152 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Telemus Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PCAR. Prudential PLC bought a new position in PACCAR during the first quarter worth $763,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PACCAR by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,241,000 after buying an additional 698,784 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in PACCAR by 66.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in PACCAR by 73.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in PACCAR by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 106,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,399,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR stock opened at $93.59 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $64.78 and a fifty-two week high of $98.47. The stock has a market cap of $48.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.61.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.27. PACCAR had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $3.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 13.79%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PCAR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.52.

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $172,813.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $279,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $172,813.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $279,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $2,003,507.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at $8,069,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,221 shares of company stock worth $2,426,915. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

