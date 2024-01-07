Telemus Capital LLC Sells 3,773 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Telemus Capital LLC cut its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,773 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 73.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 63.2% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.93 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $82,535.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,205.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $82,535.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,205.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $1,024,930.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,389.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,775 shares of company stock worth $1,225,108 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of USB opened at $43.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $49.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.55.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 14.39%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 58.33%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

