Telemus Capital LLC Takes $248,000 Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 6,625.0% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 34.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.18.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE PLTR opened at $15.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 266.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.73. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $21.85.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $558.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.61 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 6.93%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $280,678.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,927,188.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $79,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 208,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,135,991.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $280,678.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 748,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,927,188.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 971,777 shares of company stock valued at $19,041,931. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

