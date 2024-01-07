TELUS (TSE:T) PT Set at C$27.00 by Scotiabank

Scotiabank set a C$27.00 price objective on TELUS (TSE:T – Free Report) (NYSE:TU) in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

T has been the subject of several other research reports. Desjardins set a C$27.00 price objective on shares of TELUS and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TELUS from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of TELUS from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TELUS presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$27.75.

T opened at C$23.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$34.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.35, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.70. TELUS has a 1-year low of C$21.16 and a 1-year high of C$29.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$24.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.74, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.02). TELUS had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of C$5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.11 billion. Equities analysts forecast that TELUS will post 1.0703586 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.376 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 277.78%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

