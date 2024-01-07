Templeton Global Income Fund (GIM) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 9th

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, January 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This is a positive change from Templeton Global Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Templeton Global Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years.

Templeton Global Income Fund Stock Performance

Templeton Global Income Fund has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $4.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Templeton Global Income Fund

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Templeton Global Income Fund

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 77,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $306,268.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,779,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,473,026.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 761,797 shares of company stock valued at $2,985,991. 6.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIM. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Templeton Global Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Templeton Global Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Templeton Global Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

About Templeton Global Income Fund

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

