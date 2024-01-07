Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,389 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 1,111.1% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its position in Tesla by 3,733.3% in the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in Tesla by 2,050.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.24.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $42,270.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at $25,638,596.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,722 shares of company stock worth $4,510,618. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $237.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $237.12 and its 200-day moving average is $247.73. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $754.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.36, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

