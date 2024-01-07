Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:TEVA)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 32,886 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 87% compared to the average volume of 17,584 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,875,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,609,000 after buying an additional 28,920 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 119,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 13,069 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 95,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,648,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,081,000 after buying an additional 1,494,814 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 420,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after buying an additional 16,134 shares during the period. 43.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $11.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1 year low of $7.09 and a 1 year high of $11.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.72, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a positive return on equity of 29.91%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TEVA. UBS Group raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.43.

View Our Latest Research Report on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.