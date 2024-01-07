TG Therapeutics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 18,900 call options on the company. This is an increase of 199% compared to the typical volume of 6,330 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TGTX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. B. Riley reduced their target price on TG Therapeutics from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at TG Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of TG Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 47,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $809,430.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 606,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,263,845.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 3.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,080,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,847,000 after acquiring an additional 35,058 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,272,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 25.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 589,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,647,000 after buying an additional 120,406 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 5.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 189,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,706,000 after buying an additional 10,040 shares during the period. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TG Therapeutics Stock Performance

TG Therapeutics stock opened at $19.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. TG Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.46 and a 52 week high of $35.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.18 and a beta of 2.33.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.44. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 13.65% and a negative return on equity of 35.58%. The business had revenue of $165.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17538.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

