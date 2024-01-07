The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 494,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,537 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $27,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth approximately $235,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,534,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 17,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 52,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,902,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $268,000. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $67.23 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $86.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.21.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $174,975.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,122.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $748,106.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,722,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,548,672. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $174,975.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,122.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,402 shares of company stock worth $1,945,960. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.36.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

