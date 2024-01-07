The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Clorox during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 2,466.7% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $124.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.53.

Clorox Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE CLX opened at $141.29 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $114.68 and a one year high of $178.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 207.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.41.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 195.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 705.89%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Further Reading

