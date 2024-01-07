The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 229,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,365 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.06% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $33,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 378.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $224.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $173.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.04.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:EL opened at $137.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.12. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.22 and a twelve month high of $283.62. The company has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.06.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 173.69%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

