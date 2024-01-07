The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Expected to Post FY2027 Earnings of $4.63 Per Share

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2027 earnings estimates for Southern in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 3rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $4.63 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.68. The consensus estimate for Southern’s current full-year earnings is $3.60 per share.

SO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Scotiabank lowered shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Southern Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $71.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.53. Southern has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.21.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.26%.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,674,744. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,674,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,722,000 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Southern

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SO. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

