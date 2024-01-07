The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Purchased by JB Capital LLC

JB Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Southern by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 20,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 325.7% in the 3rd quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 67,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 51,333 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Investment Group boosted its holdings in Southern by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 8,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 316,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,484,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,674,744. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,674,744. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,722,000. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southern Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $71.61 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $75.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $78.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.53.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. Southern had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. Equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Scotiabank lowered shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

