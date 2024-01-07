Toncoin (TON) Price Reaches $2.21 on Exchanges

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for $2.21 or 0.00005016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion and approximately $61.69 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00017953 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,068.21 or 0.99962270 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00011378 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00010635 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.22 or 0.00179704 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003568 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,100,757,125 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,100,739,120.136461 with 3,456,196,729.9425077 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.19085382 USD and is up 5.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 185 active market(s) with $68,805,295.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

