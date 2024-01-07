Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) Stock Price Up 4.9% on Analyst Upgrade

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $16.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Topgolf Callaway Brands traded as high as $14.01 and last traded at $14.00. 2,882,012 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 2,661,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.34.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MODG. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Topgolf Callaway Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.82.

In related news, Director Laura Jean Flanagan purchased 4,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.61 per share, for a total transaction of $60,212.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,308.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 812,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,080,812.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Laura Jean Flanagan purchased 4,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.61 per share, for a total transaction of $60,212.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,076 shares in the company, valued at $442,308.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 19,775 shares of company stock valued at $228,773 over the last three months. 11.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MODG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 82.1% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 270,000.0% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

