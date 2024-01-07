Truist Financial Boosts WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Price Target to $48.00

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on WRK. StockNews.com began coverage on WestRock in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on WestRock from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Argus upgraded WestRock from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WestRock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.71.

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $41.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of -6.50, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.41. WestRock has a 52-week low of $26.84 and a 52-week high of $43.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.42.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.76%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WestRock during the 3rd quarter worth $3,356,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in WestRock during the 3rd quarter worth $17,900,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in WestRock by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 188,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,764,000 after buying an additional 54,914 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of WestRock by 70.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,825,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,342,000 after purchasing an additional 753,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

