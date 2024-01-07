Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Stock Holdings Increased by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,310 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,824,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,815,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,703 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,458,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $740,544,000 after acquiring an additional 526,889 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 12,034.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $881,700,000 after acquiring an additional 20,321,500 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 20,410,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $696,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,219 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 3.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,771,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $523,570,000 after acquiring an additional 575,930 shares during the period. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on TFC. Raymond James lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $280,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,924 shares in the company, valued at $11,582,518.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

TFC opened at $37.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.11. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $53.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.39%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

