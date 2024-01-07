Truist Financial Downgrades agilon health (NYSE:AGL) to Hold

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $23.00. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AGL. JMP Securities began coverage on agilon health in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut agilon health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on agilon health from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut agilon health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on agilon health from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Shares of NYSE AGL opened at $8.63 on Friday. agilon health has a 1-year low of $7.59 and a 1-year high of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -39.23 and a beta of 0.53.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. On average, research analysts expect that agilon health will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Schwaneke purchased 22,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $250,206.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,265.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of agilon health by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 185,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 38,696 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of agilon health by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,355,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,590,000 after purchasing an additional 111,487 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of agilon health by 242.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 18,532 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of agilon health by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 41,318,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162,094 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of agilon health in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,252,000.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

