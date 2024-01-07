Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Get Tsakos Energy Navigation alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TNP

Tsakos Energy Navigation Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSE:TNP opened at $24.06 on Friday. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a fifty-two week low of $15.38 and a fifty-two week high of $24.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.01 million, a P/E ratio of 2.12 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.47.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $186.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.10 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a net margin of 39.33% and a return on equity of 36.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tsakos Energy Navigation will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tsakos Energy Navigation

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 52,070 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 24,463 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 69,056 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 13,858 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 88,479 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 13,778 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,244 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206 shares during the period. 21.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

(Get Free Report)

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. It also operates a fleet of double-hull vessels, comprising of conventional tankers, LNG carriers, and suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.