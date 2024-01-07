U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.
U.S. Global Investors Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ GROW opened at $2.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 2.00. U.S. Global Investors has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $3.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.93.
U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The asset manager reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $3.31 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of U.S. Global Investors
About U.S. Global Investors
U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than U.S. Global Investors
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Are defensive sectors ready to outshine growth in 2024?
- What is a SEC Filing?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/1 – 1/5
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.