U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ GROW opened at $2.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 2.00. U.S. Global Investors has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $3.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.93.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The asset manager reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $3.31 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Global Investors

About U.S. Global Investors

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in U.S. Global Investors by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 101,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in U.S. Global Investors by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 9,547 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Global Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in U.S. Global Investors by 208,833.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12,530 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 624,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 16,687 shares during the period. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

