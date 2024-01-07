Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,227 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $239.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $146.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.89. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $246.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.42.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

