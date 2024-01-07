United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of United Fire Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th.

United Fire Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UFCS opened at $21.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.43 and its 200 day moving average is $20.71. United Fire Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.41 and a fifty-two week high of $32.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.90 million, a PE ratio of -18.39 and a beta of 0.31.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.47. United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $273.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that United Fire Group will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of United Fire Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in United Fire Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 51.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of United Fire Group during the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Fire Group by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

Further Reading

