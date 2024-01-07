Urgent.ly (NASDAQ:ULY) Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Urgent.ly Inc. (NASDAQ:ULY – Get Free Report) fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.71 and last traded at $2.72. 28,608 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 49,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Urgent.ly in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

Urgent.ly Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.54.

Urgent.ly (NASDAQ:ULY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($137.69) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $46.05 million for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Urgent.ly

In other news, Director Andrew M. Geisse bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $99,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 61,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,573.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

About Urgent.ly

Urgent.ly Inc designs and develops a mobility assistance software platform for roadside assistance. Its services include car lockout, tire changes, towing, stuck in ditch and winch services, motorcycle towing, electric vehicle towing, jump start, and gas delivery. The company's software platform combines location-based services, real-time data, AI and machine-to-machine communication to provide roadside assistance solutions.

Featured Articles

