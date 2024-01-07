V2X’s (VVX) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Nicolaus

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $52.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $59.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.71% from the stock’s previous close.

VVX has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of V2X in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of V2X from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of V2X from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

NYSE:VVX opened at $41.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -38.36 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. V2X has a 52-week low of $36.45 and a 52-week high of $56.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.44.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.66 million. V2X had a positive return on equity of 11.00% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that V2X will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in V2X by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 566,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,283,000 after buying an additional 9,308 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of V2X by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of V2X during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V2X during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,048,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of V2X by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients in the United States and internationally. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, and civilian clients.

