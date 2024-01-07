Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.94

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.94 and traded as high as $7.31. Vera Bradley shares last traded at $7.09, with a volume of 491,174 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

Vera Bradley Trading Down 2.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.95.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The textile maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Vera Bradley had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $114.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mary Lou Kelley sold 33,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $251,585.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,135 shares in the company, valued at $369,003.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRA. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vera Bradley in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vera Bradley in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Vera Bradley by 43.2% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 14,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Vera Bradley in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Vera Bradley in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. 54.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

