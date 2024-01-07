Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 2,421 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,641 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,585,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,081,000 after purchasing an additional 510,865 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Enbridge by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,647,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $75,955,000 after purchasing an additional 112,553 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Enbridge by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 149,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,600,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. 48.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $36.70 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $42.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $78.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.89.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.659 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 234.23%.

ENB has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

