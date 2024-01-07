Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 3,772 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 63.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,748 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,772 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 30.1% during the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 17,230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 15.5% in the third quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 52,461 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,390,000 after purchasing an additional 7,044 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 3.0% in the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 0.9% in the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 37,033 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,923,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total value of $1,582,306.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,451,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,629,044.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $34,431.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 231,379,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,048,963,492. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total transaction of $1,582,306.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,451,801 shares in the company, valued at $236,629,044.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,438,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,984,703 over the last ninety days. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.44.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $156.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $421.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.89. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $136.09 and a one year high of $169.94.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

