Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in BCE in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in BCE by 88.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in BCE in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in BCE by 45.8% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BCE by 6,368.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BCE. Canaccord Genuity Group raised BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BCE from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. TD Securities raised BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BCE in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $40.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.64. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.15 and a twelve month high of $48.38. The company has a market capitalization of $37.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. BCE had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.6969 dividend. This represents a $2.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is 159.67%.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

