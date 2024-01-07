Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,188 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,135 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 5.9% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in SAP by 0.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 18,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its stake in SAP by 4.9% during the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 1,704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SAP by 0.4% during the second quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in SAP by 21.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 4.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $149.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.50. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $105.50 and a fifty-two week high of $160.35.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The software maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. SAP had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 8.22%. Sell-side analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of SAP from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $179.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.57.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

