Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $595,800,000. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on D. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays upgraded Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Scotiabank lowered Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $49.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.58. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $63.68.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.23%.

Insider Transactions at Dominion Energy

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $284,437.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,614.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

