Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,660 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 70.4% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 627 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 9,022 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 8.1% during the third quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 4,335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.9% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.3% during the third quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 59,393 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on LYB shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Vertical Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $99.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 0.8 %

LYB opened at $96.87 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $81.24 and a 52 week high of $102.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.63. The firm has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.43. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $10.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 71.63%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.