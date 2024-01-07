Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,450 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $28,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the second quarter worth $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 200.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.91.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $98.54 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.06 and a 1 year high of $106.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.08 and its 200 day moving average is $91.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.47.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 261.15%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

