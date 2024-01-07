Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Buys 183 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 24,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $104.39 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $110.55. The stock has a market cap of $72.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.48.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

