Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of WEX during the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of WEX during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,569,000. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in shares of WEX by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 27,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of WEX during the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of WEX during the 2nd quarter valued at $529,000. 97.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WEX. Mizuho decreased their target price on WEX from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Barclays cut their price target on WEX from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on WEX from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on WEX from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.54.

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $197.91 on Friday. WEX Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.66 and a 52 week high of $204.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.61.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $651.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.45 million. WEX had a return on equity of 32.16% and a net margin of 10.80%. Research analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jack Vanwoerkom sold 2,000 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total transaction of $348,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,450,667.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen Montgomery Smith acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $165.31 per share, with a total value of $165,310.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,067.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack Vanwoerkom sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total value of $348,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,450,667.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

