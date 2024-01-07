Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 838.2% in the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 47.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $118.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.15. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $126.89. The stock has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $1.189 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

