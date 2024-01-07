Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Southern by 0.5% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in Southern by 8.8% in the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 1,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Southern by 4.1% in the second quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. STAR Financial Bank increased its stake in Southern by 2.4% in the second quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 6,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its stake in Southern by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 38,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,990,868.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $341,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,610,712.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,990,868.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,000. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays cut their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Southern in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of SO stock opened at $71.61 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $75.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.07 and its 200 day moving average is $69.21. The company has a market cap of $78.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. Research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

