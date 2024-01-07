Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.37 Million Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,775 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 105 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

The Cigna Group Trading Up 2.4 %

The Cigna Group stock opened at $313.59 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.50 and a 52 week high of $319.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.56.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.04 earnings per share. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on CI. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $327.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $341.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.