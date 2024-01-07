Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 36.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,671 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 705.5% in the second quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. now owns 36,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,133,000 after purchasing an additional 31,535 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the second quarter worth $605,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 102.8% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 726 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Alta Park Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Workday by 3.1% in the first quarter. Alta Park Capital LP now owns 160,047 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Workday by 26.5% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Workday alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WDAY. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Workday from $249.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Workday from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.03, for a total value of $376,779.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,759,528.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total value of $29,995,241.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,124,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,213,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.03, for a total transaction of $376,779.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,759,528.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 115,152 shares of company stock worth $31,838,238. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Workday Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Workday stock opened at $265.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,107.50, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.96 and a 12-month high of $279.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $251.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.79.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Workday had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.