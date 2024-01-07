Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.63 Million Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 411.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 153.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GD shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.77.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of GD stock opened at $253.90 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $202.35 and a 12 month high of $261.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $249.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.47. The company has a market cap of $69.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.70.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.52 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 44.15%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

